Box: Mascoutah 87, Waterloo 26
1234Final
Waterloo769426
Mascoutah2519261787
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo3-31-1314/52326/54
Mascoutah8-02-0473/79315/52
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)229-120-14-50
Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)162-24-702
Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)141-64-501
Quincy Hall (#30)132-43-400
Justin King (#12, Sr.)112-41-14-40
Carson Weiss (#14, Sr.)42-20-100
Ian Thompkins (#3)301-300
Jacob Jung (#22)21-2000
Wyatt Beer (#5, Fr.)21-20-100
