Box: Mascoutah 87, Waterloo 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|7
|6
|9
|4
|26
|Mascoutah
|25
|19
|26
|17
|87
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|3-3
|1-1
|314/52
|326/54
|Mascoutah
|8-0
|2-0
|473/79
|315/52
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Seibert (#13, Sr.)
|22
|9-12
|0-1
|4-5
|0
|Derek Plab (#4, Sr.)
|16
|2-2
|4-7
|0
|2
|Darien Singleton (#2, Jr.)
|14
|1-6
|4-5
|0
|1
|Quincy Hall (#30)
|13
|2-4
|3-4
|0
|0
|Justin King (#12, Sr.)
|11
|2-4
|1-1
|4-4
|0
|Carson Weiss (#14, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Ian Thompkins (#3)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Jacob Jung (#22)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Wyatt Beer (#5, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
Tags
