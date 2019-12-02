|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|10
|3
|18
|7
|38
|Massac County
|18
|21
|24
|2
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|0-1
|0-0
|38/38
|65/65
|Massac County
|1-0
|0-0
|65/65
|38/38
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carter Wiegard (#12, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Alex Kueker (#22, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jaden Birkner (#14, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|3
|Max Simpson (#4, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Noah Malott (#5, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Max Diewald (#11, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|Bryce Amman (#1, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Wyatt Cowell (#15, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.