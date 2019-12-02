Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Red Bud10318738
Massac County182124265
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud0-10-038/3865/65
Massac County1-00-065/6538/38
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Carter Wiegard (#12, Sr.)132300
Alex Kueker (#22, Sr.)51101
Jaden Birkner (#14, Sr.)5201-43
Max Simpson (#4, Jr.)42001
Noah Malott (#5, Sr.)4102-20
Max Diewald (#11, So.)3010-10
Bryce Amman (#1, Jr.)21002
Wyatt Cowell (#15, Jr.)2002-20
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.

