Box: Mater Dei 65, Marissa 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mater Dei
|7
|21
|17
|20
|65
|Marissa
|7
|10
|11
|12
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mater Dei
|2-0
|0-0
|128/64
|69/34
|Marissa
|0-2
|0-0
|77/38
|126/63
|Mater Dei
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Patton (#32, 5-11, Sr.)
|21
|7
|2
|1-2
|2
|Cole Peppenhorst (#30, 6-5, Jr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-3
|2
|Cameron Haag (#4, 6-0, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Jacob Hustedde (#25, 6-4)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Noah Arentsen (#14, 6-2)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Drake Wagner (#12, 5-10)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jayce Napovanice (#10, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Landon Albers (#11, 6-3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Hurst (#5)
|17
|4
|2
|3-3
|0
|Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|4
|Tanner Middendorf (#24)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Chrisean Charleston (#2)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|1
|Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|Chase Weis (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.