Box: Mater Dei 65, Marissa 40
1234Final
Mater Dei721172065
Marissa710111240
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei2-00-0128/6469/34
Marissa0-20-077/38126/63
Mater DeiPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob Patton (#32, 5-11, Sr.)21721-22
Cole Peppenhorst (#30, 6-5, Jr.)17703-32
Cameron Haag (#4, 6-0, Sr.)132300
Jacob Hustedde (#25, 6-4)51102
Noah Arentsen (#14, 6-2)3101-10
Drake Wagner (#12, 5-10)30100
Jayce Napovanice (#10, 6-0, Sr.)21003
Landon Albers (#11, 6-3, Sr.)1001-20
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Hurst (#5)17423-30
Garett Harrell (#13, Jr.)10402-24
Tanner Middendorf (#24)5201-23
Chrisean Charleston (#2)4102-31
Caleb Trieb (#21, Sr.)2100-12
Chase Weis (#4)21001
