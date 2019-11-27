Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Mattoon2326151377
Breese Central121716853
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mattoon2-00-0147/74112/56
Breese Central0-20-0104/52139/70
MattoonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Compton (#11)183402
Thomas (#2)183400
Johnson (#4)13314-43
Bradburg (#23)8400-22
Wright (#12)7301-12
Morton (#3)63003
Yardley (#22)3101-20
Williams (#24)21000
Middleton (#10)2100-11
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Moore (#23)16415-80
Chris Tehandon (#53)102203
Dalton Boruff (#5)72102
Nicholas Warnecke (#33)6111-23
Kyle Athmer (#40, C)42003
Bradon Thomas (#3, Sr.)4200-32
Blake Visselmann (#30)30102
Nate Rackers (#22)21000
Shane Becker (#20)1001-20

