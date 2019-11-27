|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mattoon
|23
|26
|15
|13
|77
|Breese Central
|12
|17
|16
|8
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mattoon
|2-0
|0-0
|147/74
|112/56
|Breese Central
|0-2
|0-0
|104/52
|139/70
|Mattoon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Compton (#11)
|18
|3
|4
|0
|2
|Thomas (#2)
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Johnson (#4)
|13
|3
|1
|4-4
|3
|Bradburg (#23)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|2
|Wright (#12)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|2
|Morton (#3)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Yardley (#22)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Williams (#24)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Middleton (#10)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Moore (#23)
|16
|4
|1
|5-8
|0
|Chris Tehandon (#53)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Dalton Boruff (#5)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Nicholas Warnecke (#33)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Kyle Athmer (#40, C)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Bradon Thomas (#3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|2
|Blake Visselmann (#30)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Nate Rackers (#22)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shane Becker (#20)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0