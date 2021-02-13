 Skip to main content
Box: McCluer 56, Carnahan 42
1234Final
Carnahan97111542
McCluer611132856
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carnahan6-63-0562/47605/50
McCluer1-40-3297/25385/32
Carnahan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
McCluerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anias Futrell (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)219-180-33-43
Dennis Keyes (#5, 6-0, G, Jr.)125-602-42
Montez Roberson (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)112-21-54-43
John Baker (5-7, G, Jr.)73-30-11-21
Jaden Futrell (#2, 5-7, G, Fr.)31-401-22
DeeAndre Vance (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)21-40-201
Tony Foster (#15, 6-0, G, So.)21-2003
