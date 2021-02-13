Box: McCluer 56, Carnahan 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Carnahan
|9
|7
|11
|15
|42
|McCluer
|6
|11
|13
|28
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Carnahan
|6-6
|3-0
|562/47
|605/50
|McCluer
|1-4
|0-3
|297/25
|385/32
|Carnahan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|McCluer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anias Futrell (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|21
|9-18
|0-3
|3-4
|3
|Dennis Keyes (#5, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|12
|5-6
|0
|2-4
|2
|Montez Roberson (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|11
|2-2
|1-5
|4-4
|3
|John Baker (5-7, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Jaden Futrell (#2, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|2
|DeeAndre Vance (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|Tony Foster (#15, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3