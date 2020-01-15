Box: McCluer 84, Granite City 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|9
|13
|14
|21
|57
|McCluer
|12
|12
|25
|35
|84
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|9-7
|0-0
|887/55
|870/54
|McCluer
|12-2
|2-0
|891/56
|699/44
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|McCluer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Devon Barshow (#1, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|20
|2
|3
|7-8
|2
|Jeremiah Johnson (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|1
|6-6
|1
|Je-Codi McCrary (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|10
|1
|1
|5-6
|2
|Elton Isom (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dennis Keyes (#32, 6-1, G, So.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-6
|2
|Josh Donaldson (5-7, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Caleb Carey (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Qualeb Lewis (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Kameryn Hubbard (#5, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Devin Davis (#15, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3