Box: McCluer 84, Granite City 57
0 comments

Box: McCluer 84, Granite City 57

  • 0
All our Winter Warm-Up coverage for 99¢
1234Final
Granite City913142157
McCluer1212253584
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City9-70-0887/55870/54
McCluer12-22-0891/56699/44
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
McCluerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Devon Barshow (#1, 6-6, F, Sr.)20237-82
Jeremiah Johnson (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)15316-61
Je-Codi McCrary (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)10115-62
Elton Isom (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)93100
Dennis Keyes (#32, 6-1, G, So.)9205-62
Josh Donaldson (5-7, G, Sr.)72102
Caleb Carey (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)4102-30
Qualeb Lewis (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)4011-21
Kameryn Hubbard (#5, 6-5, F, Sr.)42003
Devin Davis (#15, 6-6, F, Sr.)21003
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports