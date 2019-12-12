Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
John Burroughs141141140
McCluer1411132462
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs1-20-0136/45156/52
McCluer5-01-0314/105198/66
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Will Gurley (#33, 6-6, F, So.)186202
Anand Dharmarajan (#10, 5-10, G, So.)81201
Jordon Ryan (#32, 6-1, G, Sr.)5012-20
Martin (#22)4102-22
Simeon Williams (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)21002
Chris Pittmann (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)21000
Tyson Ford (#41, 6-6, F, So.)1001-23
McCluerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kameryn Hubbard (#5, 6-5, F, Sr.)156-91-202
Jeremiah Johnson (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)155-101-22-21
Elton Isom (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)81-31-33-41
Devon Barshow (#1, 6-6, F, Sr.)82-704-43
Qualeb Lewis (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)72-21-20-11
Anias Futrell (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)62-20-62-22
Terrion Barfield (#25, 6-2, F, Sr.)21-2003
Deveion Cannon (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)1001-20

