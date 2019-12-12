|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|14
|11
|4
|11
|40
|McCluer
|14
|11
|13
|24
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|1-2
|0-0
|136/45
|156/52
|McCluer
|5-0
|1-0
|314/105
|198/66
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Will Gurley (#33, 6-6, F, So.)
|18
|6
|2
|0
|2
|Anand Dharmarajan (#10, 5-10, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Jordon Ryan (#32, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Martin (#22)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Simeon Williams (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Chris Pittmann (#23, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tyson Ford (#41, 6-6, F, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|McCluer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kameryn Hubbard (#5, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|15
|6-9
|1-2
|0
|2
|Jeremiah Johnson (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|5-10
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|Elton Isom (#21, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|1-3
|3-4
|1
|Devon Barshow (#1, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|8
|2-7
|0
|4-4
|3
|Qualeb Lewis (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|Anias Futrell (#22, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|2-2
|0-6
|2-2
|2
|Terrion Barfield (#25, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Deveion Cannon (#13, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0