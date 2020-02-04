Box: McCluer 53, Lindbergh 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McCluer
|13
|8
|14
|18
|53
|Lindbergh
|12
|3
|10
|8
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer
|15-3
|3-0
|1125/62
|905/50
|Lindbergh
|7-11
|1-2
|860/48
|833/46
|McCluer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kameryn Hubbard (#5, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|4
|Devon Barshow (#1, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Jeremiah Johnson (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|4
|Je-Codi McCrary (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|0
|Dennis Keyes (#32, 6-1, G, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|4
|Josh Donaldson (5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|John Baker (#35, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Carey (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|McCluer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.