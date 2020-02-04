Box: McCluer 53, Lindbergh 33
Box: McCluer 53, Lindbergh 33

1234Final
McCluer138141853
Lindbergh12310833
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer15-33-01125/62905/50
Lindbergh7-111-2860/48833/46
McCluerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kameryn Hubbard (#5, 6-5, F, Sr.)126004
Devon Barshow (#1, 6-6, F, Sr.)114103
Jeremiah Johnson (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)7112-24
Je-Codi McCrary (#11, 5-9, G, Sr.)7210-10
Dennis Keyes (#32, 6-1, G, So.)6202-24
Josh Donaldson (5-7, G, Sr.)60200
John Baker (#35, 5-10, G, So.)21000
Caleb Carey (#3, 5-9, G, Sr.)2002-20
McCluer
Individual stats Have not been reported.
