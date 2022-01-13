 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: McCluer North 54, Roosevelt 35
0 comments

Box: McCluer North 54, Roosevelt 35

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Roosevelt71051335
McCluer North1614121254
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roosevelt1-61-3294/42451/64
McCluer North2-121-0673/96904/129
Roosevelt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
McCluer NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Simon Johnson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)16604-71
Harry Bailey-Howard (#12, 6-0, G, Fr.)135103
Jason Easley (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)13510-14
Rodsheed Brooks (#5, 5-9, G, So.)7203-102
Durion Shanks (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)3101-44
Justin Flowers (#55, 6-4, F, Jr.)21003
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News