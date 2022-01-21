Box: McCluer North 62, Riverview Gardens 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|3-11
|0-1
|664/47
|953/68
|McCluer North
|3-13
|2-0
|781/56
|1012/72
People are also reading…
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|McCluer North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cliff Chandler (#24, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Justin Flowers (#22, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|2
|Dylan Cole (#25, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Harry Bailey-Howard (6-0, G, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|1
|Rah'Shod Burns (#4, 6-2, G)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Brian Thompson (#13, 5-10, G)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|2
|Durion Shanks (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Simon Johnson (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jason Easley (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jason Fox (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Daniel Garner (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2