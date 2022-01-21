 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: McCluer North 62, Riverview Gardens 37

1234Final
Riverview Gardens000037
McCluer North000062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens3-110-1664/47953/68
McCluer North3-132-0781/561012/72

Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
McCluer NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cliff Chandler (#24, 5-9, G, Sr.)105002
Justin Flowers (#22, 6-4, F, Jr.)10500-12
Dylan Cole (#25, 5-11, G, Jr.)72101
Harry Bailey-Howard (6-0, G, Fr.)7301-11
Rah'Shod Burns (#4, 6-2, G)7301-24
Brian Thompson (#13, 5-10, G)6300-22
Durion Shanks (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)42002
Simon Johnson (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)42001
Jason Easley (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)3101-21
Jason Fox (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)21002
Daniel Garner (#11, 5-7, G, So.)21002
