|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|7-16
|1-5
|1193/52
|1393/61
|McCluer North
|17-7
|4-1
|1338/58
|1239/54
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tory Allen (#1, G, Sr.)
|17
|2
|3
|4-4
|0
|Al-Amin Anderson-El (#5, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Kameron Eleby (#23, G, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|0
|Rashad Smith (#10, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Jordan Miller (#35, F, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Elijah Maritz (#30, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Jayden Essex (#15, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.