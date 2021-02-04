 Skip to main content
Box: McCluer North 68, Trinity 35
Box: McCluer North 68, Trinity 35

1234Final
McCluer North222020668
Trinity10415635
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer North1-00-068/6835/35
Trinity0-140-1669/6691070/1070
McCluer North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aaron Brady (#3, Sr.)92-110-35-72
Jordan Lumpkins93-30-13-43
Jordan Fulton (#5, Sr.)83-1002-21
Malcom Wisham (#23)62-20-22-30
Adonis Hopson (#22)301-300
