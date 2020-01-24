Box: McCluer North 55, Parkway Central 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|14
|19
|8
|11
|52
|McCluer North
|18
|9
|15
|13
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|7-7
|1-1
|688/49
|695/50
|McCluer North
|6-9
|1-1
|806/58
|798/57
|Parkway Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Devion Harris (#40, 6-7, For, Sr.)
|23
|7
|1
|6-10
|2
|Camoryn Harris (#10, 5-7, Gua, So.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-5
|5
|Deuce Harris (#20, 5-10, Gua, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Joe Siervo (#12, 5-11, Gua, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter King (#21, 6-2, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Cameron Roberts (#32, 6-4, For, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4
|McCluer North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sylvon Mosley-Mull (#25, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|17
|4
|2
|3-4
|4
|Shawn Loyd (#11, 5-8, G)
|10
|1
|1
|5-8
|2
|Jermond Mosley (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|4
|Quentin Hall (#24, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|4
|Ricco Harris (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Marlon Owens (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|Romel Logan (#20, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1