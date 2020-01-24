Box: McCluer North 55, Parkway Central 52
Box: McCluer North 55, Parkway Central 52

1234Final
Parkway Central141981152
McCluer North189151355
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central7-71-1688/49695/50
McCluer North6-91-1806/58798/57
Parkway CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Devion Harris (#40, 6-7, For, Sr.)23716-102
Camoryn Harris (#10, 5-7, Gua, So.)13412-55
Deuce Harris (#20, 5-10, Gua, Sr.)8302-24
Joe Siervo (#12, 5-11, Gua, So.)42000
Hunter King (#21, 6-2, Gua, Sr.)21003
Cameron Roberts (#32, 6-4, For, Sr.)2100-24
McCluer NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sylvon Mosley-Mull (#25, 6-4, G, Sr.)17423-44
Shawn Loyd (#11, 5-8, G)10115-82
Jermond Mosley (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)10402-24
Quentin Hall (#24, 6-6, F, Jr.)7301-34
Ricco Harris (#10, 6-1, G, Sr.)51102
Marlon Owens (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)4200-10
Romel Logan (#20, 5-10, G, Sr.)2002-21
