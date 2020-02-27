Box: McCluer North 66, Pattonville 65
1234Final
Pattonville000065
McCluer North000066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville11-142-61519/611537/61
McCluer North13-125-31423/571370/55
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kellen Thames (6-3, Gua, So.)20622-31
Monte Henderson (#20, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)14224-54
Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, Gua, Jr.)132304
Tersue Yakubu (#34, 6-4, For)63002
Jaden Anton (#11, 6-2, For)42002
Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-6, For, Jr.)30101
Jayden Essex (#5, 5-9, Gua, Fr.)30100
Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, For, So.)21000
Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
