Box: McCluer North 66, Pattonville 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|11-14
|2-6
|1519/61
|1537/61
|McCluer North
|13-12
|5-3
|1423/57
|1370/55
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kellen Thames (6-3, Gua, So.)
|20
|6
|2
|2-3
|1
|Monte Henderson (#20, 6-0, Gua, Sr.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-5
|4
|Levi Banks (#1, 5-11, Gua, Jr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Tersue Yakubu (#34, 6-4, For)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Jaden Anton (#11, 6-2, For)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Jonathan Cosby (#22, 6-6, For, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jayden Essex (#5, 5-9, Gua, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, For, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.