|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|7
|13
|8
|13
|41
|McKinley
|8
|13
|12
|16
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|7-15
|3-5
|1010/46
|1141/52
|McKinley
|4-10
|1-1
|647/29
|958/44
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaylen Grant (#11, G, So.)
|17
|6
|0
|5-8
|0
|Ben Chavez-Medlin (#1, G, So.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|0
|Gregory Martin (#5, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|0
|David Uebari (#2, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Carsyn Ly (#12, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Reece (#4, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.