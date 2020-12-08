Box: McKinley 51, Gateway STEM 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway STEM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|McKinley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway STEM
|0-1
|0-1
|43/43
|51/51
|McKinley
|1-0
|1-0
|51/51
|43/43
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Denis Martinez (#10, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|11
|1-2
|3-8
|0
|3
|Mohamud Muya (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-7
|0
|1
|Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-3
|0
|3
|David Garner (#15, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Kevin Spencer (#21, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|4
|Daveion Garner (#5, 6-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|5
|Jeremiah Stokes (#14, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|Gateway STEM
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
