Box: McKinley 59, Gateway STEM 48

|Final
|McKinley
|59
|Gateway STEM
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McKinley
|7-6
|3-2
|864/66
|686/53
|Gateway STEM
|4-7
|2-3
|582/45
|651/50
|McKinley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|David Garner (#15, 6-4, Sr.)
|18
|5-7
|2-4
|2-3
|4
|Leon Harris (#2, 5-9, So.)
|12
|3-4
|2-5
|0
|2
|Kevin Spencer (#21, 5-10, So.)
|10
|5-7
|0-2
|0-2
|3
|Daveion Garner (#5, 6-5, Sr.)
|6
|3-8
|0-2
|0
|4
|Terrance Mitchell (5-7, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3