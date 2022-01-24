 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: McKinley 59, Gateway STEM 48

Final
McKinley59
Gateway STEM48
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McKinley7-63-2864/66686/53
Gateway STEM4-72-3582/45651/50

McKinley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
David Garner (#15, 6-4, Sr.)185-72-42-34
Leon Harris (#2, 5-9, So.)123-42-502
Kevin Spencer (#21, 5-10, So.)105-70-20-23
Daveion Garner (#5, 6-5, Sr.)63-80-204
Terrance Mitchell (5-7, Fr.)21-2003
