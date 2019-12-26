Box: McKinley 88, Cleveland 77

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McKinley
|23
|20
|24
|21
|88
|Cleveland
|21
|13
|28
|15
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McKinley
|7-0
|2-0
|516/64
|375/47
|Cleveland
|2-5
|1-0
|326/41
|463/58
|McKinley
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler Jones (#24, Sr.)
|30
|5-9
|1-1
|17-21
|0
|JaDun Byrd (#2, Sr.)
|21
|6-13
|2-5
|3-3
|0
|Derryl Howard (#10, So.)
|13
|4-8
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|Aaric Norman (#22, Sr.)
|13
|6-9
|0
|1-2
|0
|Haiden Williams (Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|Otis Sistrunk (#12, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Domon Price (#30, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|McKinley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.