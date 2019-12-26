Box: McKinley 88, Cleveland 77
Box: McKinley 88, Cleveland 77

1234Final
McKinley2320242188
Cleveland2113281577
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McKinley7-02-0516/64375/47
Cleveland2-51-0326/41463/58
McKinleyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Jones (#24, Sr.)305-91-117-210
JaDun Byrd (#2, Sr.)216-132-53-30
Derryl Howard (#10, So.)134-81-32-50
Aaric Norman (#22, Sr.)136-901-20
Haiden Williams (Sr.)72-31-10-20
Otis Sistrunk (#12, Jr.)21-1000
Domon Price (#30, Fr.)2002-20
McKinley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
