Subscribe now!
1234Final
McKinley000046
Gateway STEM000035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McKinley4-00-0225/56158/40
Gateway STEM1-20-0132/33164/41
McKinley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)144-62-303
Demontay Love (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)72-31-10-24
Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)63-50-203
Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)42-3004
Alex Garcia (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)42-3001

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.