|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McKinley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Gateway STEM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McKinley
|4-0
|0-0
|225/56
|158/40
|Gateway STEM
|1-2
|0-0
|132/33
|164/41
|McKinley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kionte Cole (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-6
|2-3
|0
|3
|Demontay Love (#5, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|Cornelius Jones (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|3
|Woodson Jean-Baptiste (#42, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|4
|Alex Garcia (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1