Box: Medicine and Bioscience 61, Sumner 42
1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience1418181161
Sumner98111442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience1-31-1140/35249/62
Sumner0-20-259/15141/35
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Arnez Newton19705-84
Isaiah Thomas17605-111
Antonio Gray16702-60
Danico Clouson (Jr.)60201
Elham Matin (Sr.)21003
Drylen Jackson1001-21
SumnerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lacy (#4)16422-44
Perkins (#2)93100
Gracey8400-34
Caldwell (#3)51103
Jehaleleel Gandy (Sr.)42005
