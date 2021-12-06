Box: Medicine and Bioscience 61, Sumner 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|14
|18
|18
|11
|61
|Sumner
|9
|8
|11
|14
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|1-3
|1-1
|140/35
|249/62
|Sumner
|0-2
|0-2
|59/15
|141/35
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Arnez Newton
|19
|7
|0
|5-8
|4
|Isaiah Thomas
|17
|6
|0
|5-11
|1
|Antonio Gray
|16
|7
|0
|2-6
|0
|Danico Clouson (Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Elham Matin (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Drylen Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Sumner
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lacy (#4)
|16
|4
|2
|2-4
|4
|Perkins (#2)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gracey
|8
|4
|0
|0-3
|4
|Caldwell (#3)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jehaleleel Gandy (Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.