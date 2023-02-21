|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|14
|9
|13
|18
|54
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8
|15
|17
|7
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|13-12
|2-4
|1297/52
|1268/51
|Windsor (Imperial)
|18-7
|6-2
|1476/59
|1112/44
People are also reading…
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aron DeRoy (#2, Jr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-1
|0
|Brady Sights (#10, So.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|0
|Andrew Groves (#4)
|8
|0
|2
|2-3
|0
|Corey Ward (#13, Jr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-10
|0
|Corey Shue (#15)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mirsad Velic (#20)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.