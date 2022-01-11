 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mehlville 58, McCluer North 36
1234Final
Mehlville2213101358
McCluer North8127936
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville6-71-0678/52698/54
McCluer North1-121-0619/48869/67
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Branson (#32, Sr.)153300
Aron DeRoy (#20, So.)14700-20
Blake Wentzel (#1, Sr.)10304-40
Brady Sights (#22, Fr.)6111-30
Eric Ohmer (#2, Sr.)42000
Cassius Jones (#10, Sr.)42000
Marcus Jacobs (#13, Fr.)3101-20
Enrique Dubose (#11, Sr.)21000
Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
News