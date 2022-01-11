Box: Mehlville 58, McCluer North 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|22
|13
|10
|13
|58
|McCluer North
|8
|12
|7
|9
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|6-7
|1-0
|678/52
|698/54
|McCluer North
|1-12
|1-0
|619/48
|869/67
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Branson (#32, Sr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Aron DeRoy (#20, So.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-2
|0
|Blake Wentzel (#1, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|0
|Brady Sights (#22, Fr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-3
|0
|Eric Ohmer (#2, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cassius Jones (#10, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Jacobs (#13, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Enrique Dubose (#11, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
