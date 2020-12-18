Box: Mehlville 60, Oakville 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|17
|10
|19
|14
|60
|Oakville
|16
|18
|12
|13
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|2-4
|0-0
|334/56
|387/64
|Oakville
|4-3
|0-0
|395/66
|321/54
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Wentzel (#23, Jr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-2
|0
|Christian Branson (#32, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Eric Ohmer (#5, Jr.)
|12
|2
|1
|5-6
|0
|Joey Barrett (#20, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Nick Sights (#2, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Adrian Gomez (Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Enrique Dubose (#10, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
