Box: Mehlville 60, Oakville 59
Box: Mehlville 60, Oakville 59

1234Final
Mehlville1710191460
Oakville1618121359
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville2-40-0334/56387/64
Oakville4-30-0395/66321/54
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Blake Wentzel (#23, Jr.)14700-20
Christian Branson (#32, Jr.)123200
Eric Ohmer (#5, Jr.)12215-60
Joey Barrett (#20, Sr.)90300
Nick Sights (#2, Sr.)72100
Adrian Gomez (Jr.)42000
Enrique Dubose (#10, Jr.)21000
Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
