Box: Mehlville 69, Hazelwood East 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|12
|9
|8
|12
|41
|Mehlville
|14
|19
|17
|19
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|3-7
|0-0
|452/45
|556/56
|Mehlville
|4-7
|0-0
|569/57
|614/61
|Hazelwood East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Branson (#32, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Cassius Jones (#10, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|0
|Logan Mueller (#4, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Marcus Jacobs (#13, Fr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|0
|Aron DeRoy (#20, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eric Ohmer (#2, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mickey Barrett (So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Blake Wentzel (#1, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|0
|Enrique Dubose (#11, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marko Tomicic (#21, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
