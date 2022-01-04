 Skip to main content
Box: Mehlville 69, Hazelwood East 41
1234Final
Hazelwood East12981241
Mehlville1419171969
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East3-70-0452/45556/56
Mehlville4-70-0569/57614/61
Hazelwood East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Branson (#32, Sr.)114100
Cassius Jones (#10, Sr.)11312-20
Logan Mueller (#4, Sr.)93100
Marcus Jacobs (#13, Fr.)8211-20
Aron DeRoy (#20, So.)84000
Eric Ohmer (#2, Sr.)63000
Mickey Barrett (So.)6202-20
Blake Wentzel (#1, Sr.)5201-10
Enrique Dubose (#11, Sr.)30100
Marko Tomicic (#21, So.)21000
