Box: Mehlville 73, Hazelwood West 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|11
|9
|12
|6
|38
|Mehlville
|18
|30
|17
|8
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|5-16
|2-0
|1052/50
|1309/62
|Mehlville
|10-8
|1-0
|935/45
|895/43
|Hazelwood West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marcus Jacobs (#5, So.)
|18
|6
|1
|3-4
|0
|Brady Sights (#10, So.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-3
|0
|Aron DeRoy (#2, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|0
|Corey Ward (#13, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mickey Barrett (#12, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrew Groves (#4)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Corey Shue (#15)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Trevisano (#3, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-3
|0
|Matthew Wolf (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trey Thornton (#22)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marko Tomicic (#23, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0