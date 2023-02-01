 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mehlville 73, Hazelwood West 38

  • 0
1234Final
Hazelwood West11912638
Mehlville183017873
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood West5-162-01052/501309/62
Mehlville10-81-0935/45895/43

Hazelwood West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Marcus Jacobs (#5, So.)18613-40
Brady Sights (#10, So.)13412-30
Aron DeRoy (#2, Jr.)11501-20
Corey Ward (#13, Jr.)84000
Mickey Barrett (#12, Jr.)63000
Andrew Groves (#4)51100
Corey Shue (#15)42000
Caleb Trevisano (#3, Sr.)3003-30
Matthew Wolf (#25)21000
Trey Thornton (#22)21000
Marko Tomicic (#23, Jr.)1001-20
