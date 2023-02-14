|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|14
|10
|15
|23
|62
|Mehlville
|24
|24
|15
|17
|80
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|10-14
|2-4
|1348/56
|1380/58
|Mehlville
|12-11
|2-3
|1209/50
|1166/49
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sean LaRose (Sr.)
|30
|9-14
|2-7
|6-7
|0
|Jeremiah Williams (Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|Keith Watson (Jr.)
|8
|4-11
|0-1
|0
|0
|Banks Wilson (Sr.)
|6
|1-2
|1-5
|1-1
|0
|Jack Laue (Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|Adam Puzniak (Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Jackson Wilbers (Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.