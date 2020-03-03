Box: Mehlville 69, Lindbergh 41
Box: Mehlville 69, Lindbergh 41

  • 0
1234Final
Lindbergh000041
Mehlville000069
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh10-172-61263/471281/47
Mehlville20-56-01765/651261/47
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Dylan Branson (#33, 6-5, G, Sr.)216-83-603
Lamontay Daughtery (#35, 6-7, G, Sr.)153-43-503
King Waller (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)110-13-72-23
Davion Bradford (#24, 7-0, C, Sr.)115-501-12
Eric Ohmer (#30)72-31-200
Raph Brown (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)42-3003
