Box: Mehlville 69, Lindbergh 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Mehlville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|10-17
|2-6
|1263/47
|1281/47
|Mehlville
|20-5
|6-0
|1765/65
|1261/47
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dylan Branson (#33, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|21
|6-8
|3-6
|0
|3
|Lamontay Daughtery (#35, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|15
|3-4
|3-5
|0
|3
|King Waller (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|11
|0-1
|3-7
|2-2
|3
|Davion Bradford (#24, 7-0, C, Sr.)
|11
|5-5
|0
|1-1
|2
|Eric Ohmer (#30)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Raph Brown (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|3