Box: Metro 52, Crossroads College Prep 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|15
|18
|15
|4
|52
|Crossroads College Prep
|4
|5
|5
|6
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|3-9
|1-1
|610/51
|806/67
|Crossroads College Prep
|1-2
|0-0
|87/7
|146/12
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Sr.)
|38
|5-8
|8-11
|4-7
|2
|Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, SG, Jr.)
|7
|1-2
|0-1
|5-6
|2
|Will Young (6-3, PG, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Devin Carter (#22, 5-9, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Alex Lebedev (#33, 6-1, SG, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.