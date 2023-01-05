 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Metro 52, Crossroads College Prep 20

1234Final
Metro151815452
Crossroads College Prep455620
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro3-91-1610/51806/67
Crossroads College Prep1-20-087/7146/12

MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Sr.)385-88-114-72
Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, SG, Jr.)71-20-15-62
Will Young (6-3, PG, Jr.)301-201
Devin Carter (#22, 5-9, SG, Jr.)21-40-100
Alex Lebedev (#33, 6-1, SG, Sr.)21-10-102
Individual stats Have not been reported.
