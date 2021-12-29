Box: Metro 59, Riverview Gardens 45

|Final
|Metro
|59
|Riverview Gardens
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|3-4
|1-1
|360/51
|398/57
|Riverview Gardens
|3-8
|0-0
|534/76
|777/111
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Jr.)
|30
|8-20
|2-6
|8-10
|0
|Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, SF, Sr.)
|10
|5-10
|0
|0-1
|4
|Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, PG, So.)
|9
|3-5
|0
|3-4
|1
|Justin Boyle (#12, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|8
|3-9
|0-1
|2-5
|3
|John House III (#4, 5-8, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
