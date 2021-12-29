 Skip to main content
Box: Metro 59, Riverview Gardens 45
Final
Metro59
Riverview Gardens45
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro3-41-1360/51398/57
Riverview Gardens3-80-0534/76777/111
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Jr.)308-202-68-100
Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, SF, Sr.)105-1000-14
Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, PG, So.)93-503-41
Justin Boyle (#12, 6-0, SF, Sr.)83-90-12-53
John House III (#4, 5-8, PG, Jr.)21-20-201
Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
