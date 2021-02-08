Box: Metro 60, Northwest Academy 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|12
|12
|24
|12
|60
|Northwest Academy
|14
|7
|9
|13
|43
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|4-3
|2-2
|345/49
|330/47
|Northwest Academy
|1-6
|1-2
|314/45
|485/69
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amari Foluke (#10, 5-9, PG, So.)
|22
|2-5
|3-7
|9-14
|1
|Marlo Slaughter (#4, 6-2, PG, So.)
|17
|5-9
|1-4
|4-6
|3
|Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|7
|3-7
|0-2
|1-3
|5
|Aaron Fisher (#15, 5-9, WG, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|Kyle Blank (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Keteyian Cade (#2, 5-10, WG, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|0
|3-4
|1
|Maxwell Grellner (#11, 5-9, WG, So.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
