Box: Metro 60, Northwest Academy 43
Box: Metro 60, Northwest Academy 43

1234Final
Metro1212241260
Northwest Academy14791343
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro4-32-2345/49330/47
Northwest Academy1-61-2314/45485/69
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amari Foluke (#10, 5-9, PG, So.)222-53-79-141
Marlo Slaughter (#4, 6-2, PG, So.)175-91-44-63
Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, F, Jr.)73-70-21-35
Aaron Fisher (#15, 5-9, WG, So.)51-21-200
Kyle Blank (#32, 6-5, F, Jr.)42-4001
Keteyian Cade (#2, 5-10, WG, Fr.)30-103-41
Maxwell Grellner (#11, 5-9, WG, So.)200-12-50
Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
