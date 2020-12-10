Box: Metro 64, Gateway STEM 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Gateway STEM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro
|1-0
|0-0
|64/64
|46/46
|Gateway STEM
|0-2
|0-1
|89/89
|115/115
|Metro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|17
|6-10
|1-2
|2-2
|3
|Mohamud Muya (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|13
|4-7
|1-8
|2-4
|3
|Denis Martinez (#10, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-9
|0
|1
|David Garner (#15, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|Jaylen Jefferson (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|Jeremiah Stokes (#14, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-1
|0
|0
