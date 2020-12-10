 Skip to main content
Box: Metro 64, Gateway STEM 46
0 comments

  • 0
1234Final
Metro000064
Gateway STEM000046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro1-00-064/6446/46
Gateway STEM0-20-189/89115/115
Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tony Brown (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)176-101-22-23
Mohamud Muya (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)134-71-82-43
Denis Martinez (#10, 5-11, G, Jr.)51-31-901
David Garner (#15, 6-4, G, Jr.)42-30-102
Jaylen Jefferson (#4, 5-9, G, Jr.)42-40-204
Jeremiah Stokes (#14, 6-3, F, Jr.)30-31-100
