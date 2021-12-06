Box: Metro 64, Roosevelt 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roosevelt
|10
|20
|15
|15
|60
|Metro
|15
|15
|13
|21
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roosevelt
|0-2
|0-2
|116/58
|135/68
|Metro
|1-1
|1-0
|115/58
|114/57
|Roosevelt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Jr.)
|33
|9-11
|0-2
|15-21
|2
|Justin Boyle (#12, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|0-1
|3-5
|3
|Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, SF, Sr.)
|7
|1-3
|0
|5-9
|0
|John House III (#4, 5-8, PG, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-3
|0
|1
|Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, PG, So.)
|5
|1-3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Kyle Blank (#32, 6-5, PF, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Will Young (#11, 6-3, SG, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|Aaron Fisher (#15, 5-9, SG, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
Tags
