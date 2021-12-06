 Skip to main content
Box: Metro 64, Roosevelt 60
Box: Metro 64, Roosevelt 60

1234Final
Roosevelt1020151560
Metro1515132164
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roosevelt0-20-2116/58135/68
Metro1-11-0115/58114/57
Roosevelt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Jr.)339-110-215-212
Justin Boyle (#12, 6-0, SF, Sr.)72-40-13-53
Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, SF, Sr.)71-305-90
John House III (#4, 5-8, PG, Jr.)602-301
Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, PG, So.)51-303-40
Kyle Blank (#32, 6-5, PF, Sr.)21-1003
Will Young (#11, 6-3, SG, So.)21-20-300
Aaron Fisher (#15, 5-9, SG, Jr.)2002-42
