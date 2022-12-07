 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Metro 67, DuBourg 55

  • 0
1234Final
DuBourg000055
Metro729121967
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
DuBourg0-50-0206/41307/61
Metro1-60-0343/69503/101

DuBourg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Sr.)488-137-1211-113
Jaden Furman (#13, 5-7, PG, Sr.)701-24-42
Aaron Fisher (#15, 5-9, SF, Sr.)42-30-30-25
Jaydon Marley (#23, 6-0, F, Jr.)42-300-44
Alex Lebedev (#33, 6-1, SG, Sr.)301-300
Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, SG, Jr.)10-10-21-44
