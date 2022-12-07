Box: Metro 67, DuBourg 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|DuBourg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Metro
|7
|29
|12
|19
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|DuBourg
|0-5
|0-0
|206/41
|307/61
|Metro
|1-6
|0-0
|343/69
|503/101
People are also reading…
|DuBourg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Sr.)
|48
|8-13
|7-12
|11-11
|3
|Jaden Furman (#13, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|7
|0
|1-2
|4-4
|2
|Aaron Fisher (#15, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-3
|0-2
|5
|Jaydon Marley (#23, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-4
|4
|Alex Lebedev (#33, 6-1, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, SG, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-4
|4