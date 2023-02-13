|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Metro
|14
|22
|25
|8
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0-16
|0-4
|494/31
|1063/66
|Metro
|9-15
|6-2
|1318/82
|1496/94
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Sr.)
|29
|6-13
|3-10
|8-10
|1
|Jaden Furman (#13, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|16
|4-6
|2-7
|2-2
|0
|Devin Carter (#22, 5-9, SG, Jr.)
|9
|4-5
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|Aaron Fisher (#15, 5-9, SF, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|1
|Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, SG, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|Jack Buchanon (#4, 5-8, PG, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Brycen Carter (#51, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2