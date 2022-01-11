 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Metro-East Lutheran 53, Columbia 51
12345Final
Columbia1010159751
Metro-East Lutheran1551212953
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia12-62-21001/56783/44
Metro-East Lutheran9-81-0931/52936/52
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)209-100-32-33
Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)191-55-72-42
Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)63-50-202
Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)42-400-12
Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)21-60-102
Metro-East LutheranPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaeden Rush (#1)17612-40
DeMarcus Bean (Sr.)84003
Devan Rush (#2)7301-20
Jeremiah Neal (#5, So.)6300-12
Bennett Briles (#35)63001
TJ Harris (#3)6020-12
Rodrick Holmes (#20, Jr.)21002
Lumpkins (#44)1001-22
