Box: Metro-East Lutheran 53, Columbia 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Columbia
|10
|10
|15
|9
|7
|51
|Metro-East Lutheran
|15
|5
|12
|12
|9
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|12-6
|2-2
|1001/56
|783/44
|Metro-East Lutheran
|9-8
|1-0
|931/52
|936/52
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Donald (#32, 6-6, G, Fr.)
|20
|9-10
|0-3
|2-3
|3
|Dylan Murphy (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|19
|1-5
|5-7
|2-4
|2
|Glenn Powers (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|Dominic Voegele (#44, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-1
|2
|Jack Steckler (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0-1
|0
|2