Box: Metro-East Lutheran 54, Gibault 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gibault
|12
|5
|17
|14
|48
|Metro-East Lutheran
|15
|11
|14
|14
|54
-
University City pulls out signature victory at CBC
-
Bayless beats Brentwood to secure first conference title since 1973
-
Columbia pulls away from Freeburg in fourth quarter
-
Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gibault
|1-1
|0-0
|89/44
|93/46
|Metro-East Lutheran
|2-0
|1-0
|125/62
|89/44
|Gibault
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|DeMarcus Bean (#23, F, Jr.)
|15
|7-9
|0-1
|1-3
|4
|A.J Smith (#13, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-8
|1-4
|3-4
|3
|Zion Tucker (#1, G, So.)
|14
|0
|4-10
|2-6
|2
|Rodrick Holmes (#14, G, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|Derek Scott (#50, F, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Luke Neath (#2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.