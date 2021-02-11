 Skip to main content
Box: Metro-East Lutheran 54, Gibault 48
Box: Metro-East Lutheran 54, Gibault 48

1234Final
Gibault125171448
Metro-East Lutheran1511141454
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gibault1-10-089/4493/46
Metro-East Lutheran2-01-0125/6289/44
Gibault
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Metro-East LutheranPtsFG3FGFTFL
DeMarcus Bean (#23, F, Jr.)157-90-11-34
A.J Smith (#13, G, Sr.)144-81-43-43
Zion Tucker (#1, G, So.)1404-102-62
Rodrick Holmes (#14, G, So.)51-21-400
Derek Scott (#50, F, So.)42-4000
Luke Neath (#2, G, Sr.)21-40-200
