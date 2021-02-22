Box: Metro-East Lutheran 60, Alton Marquette 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|17
|6
|16
|12
|51
|Metro-East Lutheran
|11
|19
|13
|17
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|3-3
|0-0
|259/43
|245/41
|Metro-East Lutheran
|5-2
|2-0
|433/72
|376/63
