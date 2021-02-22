 Skip to main content
Box: Metro-East Lutheran 60, Alton Marquette 51
1234Final
Alton Marquette176161251
Metro-East Lutheran1119131760
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette3-30-0259/43245/41
Metro-East Lutheran5-22-0433/72376/63
Alton Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Metro-East LutheranPtsFG3FGFTFL
A.J Smith (#13, G, Sr.)175-71-44-52
DeMarcus Bean (#23, F, Jr.)177-1103-42
Zion Tucker (#1, G, So.)141-24-504
Rodrick Holmes (#14, G, So.)72-31-200
Champ Chipman (#11, G, Sr.)30-21-303
Luke Neath (#2, G, Sr.)21-3000
