Box: Metro-East Lutheran 71, Father McGivney 41
1234Final
Father McGivney1011101041
Metro-East Lutheran1917231271
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney0-30-1122/41197/66
Metro-East Lutheran1-01-071/2441/14
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Rodgers (#30, So.)155-101-32-42
Andrew Dupy (#4, Sr.)73-601-31
Jacob Huber (#5, So.)61-31-61-20
Justin Wenos (#10, Sr.)6006-60
Ashton Mersinger (#12, So.)30-21-101
Jacob Jones (#13, Sr.)21-3000
Evan Schrage (#15, So.)21-200-13
Father McGivney
Individual stats Have not been reported.
