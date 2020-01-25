Box: Metro-East Lutheran 63, Brentwood 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Brentwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|8-12
|1-1
|926/46
|1018/51
|Brentwood
|6-8
|2-1
|791/40
|726/36
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)
|40
|9-17
|6-8
|4-5
|3
|Jordan Mitchell (#35)
|8
|2-3
|0
|4-8
|1
|Justin Erby (#22)
|6
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|4
|Ian Thorton (#50)
|3
|1-1
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|John Danfort (#24, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3