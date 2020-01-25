Box: Metro-East Lutheran 63, Brentwood 59
Box: Metro-East Lutheran 63, Brentwood 59

1234Final
Metro-East Lutheran000063
Brentwood000059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran8-121-1926/461018/51
Brentwood6-82-1791/40726/36
Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Hill (#30, Sr.)409-176-84-53
Jordan Mitchell (#35)82-304-81
Justin Erby (#22)60-12-404
Ian Thorton (#50)31-10-21-23
John Danfort (#24, Sr.)21-20-203
