|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Christ Our Rock
|10
|18
|9
|17
|54
|Metro-East Lutheran
|15
|15
|17
|19
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Christ Our Rock
|0-1
|0-0
|54/54
|66/66
|Metro-East Lutheran
|1-0
|0-0
|66/66
|54/54
|Christ Our Rock
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Colin Ramsour (#30)
|19
|9
|0
|1-4
|4
|Drew Martin (#14)
|16
|0
|4
|4-4
|2
|Sam Britt (#11)
|8
|2
|1
|1-3
|2
|Tymar Offutt (#10)
|5
|1
|0
|3-7
|5
|Ethan Peltes (#15)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ty Reynolds (#13)
|3
|0
|0
|3-6
|3
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|A.J. Smith (#13)
|20
|6
|1
|5-9
|4
|Christopher Chipman (#11)
|10
|0
|3
|1-3
|2
|Luke Neath (#2)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Tyler Williams (#5)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|4
|Elliott Wilson (#32)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brendan Steinmeyer (#1)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|2
|Roderick Holmes (#14)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Cameron Gusewelle (#23)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3