1234Final
Christ Our Rock101891754
Metro-East Lutheran1515171966
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Christ Our Rock0-10-054/5466/66
Metro-East Lutheran1-00-066/6654/54
Christ Our RockPtsFG3FGFTFL
Colin Ramsour (#30)19901-44
Drew Martin (#14)16044-42
Sam Britt (#11)8211-32
Tymar Offutt (#10)5103-75
Ethan Peltes (#15)30101
Ty Reynolds (#13)3003-63
Metro-East LutheranPtsFG3FGFTFL
A.J. Smith (#13)20615-94
Christopher Chipman (#11)10031-32
Luke Neath (#2)90301
Tyler Williams (#5)7105-64
Elliott Wilson (#32)72100
Brendan Steinmeyer (#1)7112-42
Roderick Holmes (#14)4102-22
Cameron Gusewelle (#23)21003

