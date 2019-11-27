|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marissa
|6
|14
|11
|23
|54
|Metro-East Lutheran
|14
|18
|14
|16
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marissa
|1-1
|0-0
|102/51
|93/46
|Metro-East Lutheran
|2-0
|0-0
|128/64
|108/54
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kyle Rahlfs (#4)
|20
|7
|0
|6-8
|5
|Logan Jones (#24)
|19
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Austin Gilley (#15)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Garett Harrell (#13)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Blake Steinwagner (#11)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|A.J. Smith (#13)
|28
|10
|0
|8-13
|3
|Elliott Wilson (#32)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Christopher Chipman (#11)
|9
|2
|0
|5-5
|4
|Nathan Butler (#35)
|9
|3
|0
|3-3
|0
|Cameron Gusewelle (#23)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|1