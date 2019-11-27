Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Marissa614112354
Metro-East Lutheran1418141662
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marissa1-10-0102/5193/46
Metro-East Lutheran2-00-0128/64108/54
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kyle Rahlfs (#4)20706-85
Logan Jones (#24)192503
Austin Gilley (#15)72102
Garett Harrell (#13)5201-22
Blake Steinwagner (#11)3101-25
Metro-East LutheranPtsFG3FGFTFL
A.J. Smith (#13)281008-133
Elliott Wilson (#32)102200
Christopher Chipman (#11)9205-54
Nathan Butler (#35)9303-30
Cameron Gusewelle (#23)6202-41

