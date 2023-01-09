 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mexico 66, Francis Howell North 48

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell North000048
Mexico000066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North4-80-1664/55771/64
Mexico5-10-0389/32286/24

Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-5, SF, Sr.)269-152-42-21
Nikhil Contractor (#5, 6-0, SG, Sr.)72-31-404
Elijah Bollinger (#30, 6-3, SF, Fr.)63-8003
Jaiden Jones (6-1, SF, Sr.)42-500-15
Tony Bretz (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)31-40-21-43
Isaac Bollinger (#25, 6-0, PG, Jr.)21-60-103
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
