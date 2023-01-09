Box: Mexico 66, Francis Howell North 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|4-8
|0-1
|664/55
|771/64
|Mexico
|5-1
|0-0
|389/32
|286/24
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-5, SF, Sr.)
|26
|9-15
|2-4
|2-2
|1
|Nikhil Contractor (#5, 6-0, SG, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|4
|Elijah Bollinger (#30, 6-3, SF, Fr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0
|3
|Jaiden Jones (6-1, SF, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-1
|5
|Tony Bretz (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|3
|1-4
|0-2
|1-4
|3
|Isaac Bollinger (#25, 6-0, PG, Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0-1
|0
|3
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.