Box: Mexico 67, Montgomery County 61
Box: Mexico 67, Montgomery County 61

1234Final
Mexico1518201467
Montgomery County233112461
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mexico2-00-0126/63103/52
Montgomery County1-20-0179/90171/86
MexicoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Reams (#21)26537-81
Drew Blevins (#42)14511-12
Raef Yager (#25)11305-90
Daeye Miller (#13)84004
Michael White (#11)6104-54
Peyton Willer (#10)2002-43
Montgomery CountyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Collin Parker (#24, Sr.)25438-83
Drake Smith (#5, Jr.)15512-24
Ty Leu (#23, Jr.)102205
Keenan James (#22, Jr.)4011-25
Ethan Rakers (#15, Jr.)4200-22
Logan Hutcheson (#3, Jr.)30105
