Box: Mexico 67, Montgomery County 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mexico
|15
|18
|20
|14
|67
|Montgomery County
|23
|3
|11
|24
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mexico
|2-0
|0-0
|126/63
|103/52
|Montgomery County
|1-2
|0-0
|179/90
|171/86
|Mexico
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isaiah Reams (#21)
|26
|5
|3
|7-8
|1
|Drew Blevins (#42)
|14
|5
|1
|1-1
|2
|Raef Yager (#25)
|11
|3
|0
|5-9
|0
|Daeye Miller (#13)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Michael White (#11)
|6
|1
|0
|4-5
|4
|Peyton Willer (#10)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|3
|Montgomery County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Collin Parker (#24, Sr.)
|25
|4
|3
|8-8
|3
|Drake Smith (#5, Jr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-2
|4
|Ty Leu (#23, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Keenan James (#22, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|5
|Ethan Rakers (#15, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
|Logan Hutcheson (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
