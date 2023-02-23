|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|MICDS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|17-9
|6-1
|1265/49
|1152/44
|MICDS
|20-6
|5-1
|1465/56
|1274/49
People are also reading…
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-4
|0
|Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1