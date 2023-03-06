|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|11
|12
|10
|16
|49
|Sullivan
|8
|7
|7
|15
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|23-6
|5-1
|1635/56
|1397/48
|Sullivan
|16-12
|3-4
|1267/44
|1215/42
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|13
|1
|1
|8-10
|1
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-4
|1
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Karim Fall (#1, 6-1, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Stokes (#31, 6-1, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.