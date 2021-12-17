 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: MICDS 52, Fort Zumwalt South 37
0 comments

Box: MICDS 52, Fort Zumwalt South 37

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South413101037
MICDS137131952
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South5-11-0351/58275/46
MICDS5-11-0343/57259/43
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Blake Struemph (#35, 6-2, Jr.)111302
Joey Friedel (#33, 5-11, Sr.)111304
Jay Higgins (#15, 6-5, Sr.)8302-31
Peyton Blair (#12, 6-2, Sr.)4102-23
Nick Keene (#3, 6-7, Sr.)21004
Brendan Owens (#1, 6-1, Sr.)1001-21
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)12208-102
Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)11214-42
Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)11501-21
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)11312-32
Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)7105-72
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/141. CBC (4-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (7-1) is idle.3. Chaminade (3-1) is idle.4. Pattonville (3-2) def. Jennings…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News