Box: MICDS 52, Fort Zumwalt South 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|4
|13
|10
|10
|37
|MICDS
|13
|7
|13
|19
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|5-1
|1-0
|351/58
|275/46
|MICDS
|5-1
|1-0
|343/57
|259/43
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Struemph (#35, 6-2, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Joey Friedel (#33, 5-11, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Jay Higgins (#15, 6-5, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|1
|Peyton Blair (#12, 6-2, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Nick Keene (#3, 6-7, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Brendan Owens (#1, 6-1, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|12
|2
|0
|8-10
|2
|Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-4
|2
|Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|1
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-3
|2
|Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-7
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.