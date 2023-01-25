Box: MICDS 54, Fort Zumwalt North 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|14-5
|2-1
|1082/57
|932/49
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5-12
|3-2
|840/44
|979/52
People are also reading…
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|17
|2
|4
|1-2
|0
|Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|0
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Gennin (#34)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.