Box: MICDS 58, Priory 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|13
|16
|4
|6
|39
|MICDS
|15
|12
|17
|14
|58
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|14-5
|4-3
|1063/56
|892/47
|MICDS
|16-1
|7-0
|1117/59
|765/40
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Wienstroer (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|18
|2-5
|4-7
|2-2
|2
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-7, G, Jr.)
|11
|3-3
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|Hasani Spann (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-5
|0
|2
|Nick Roper (#12, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-6
|0-3
|1-3
|1
|Aaron Hendricks (#40, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-5
|1
|Jack Pronger (#25, 6-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|Jack Hayes (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
Tags
