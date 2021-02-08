 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 58, Priory 39
1234Final
Priory13164639
MICDS1512171458
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory14-54-31063/56892/47
MICDS16-17-01117/59765/40
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sam Wienstroer (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)182-54-72-22
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-7, G, Jr.)113-31-22-41
Hasani Spann (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)903-502
Nick Roper (#12, 6-7, G, Sr.)73-60-31-31
Aaron Hendricks (#40, 6-7, F, Sr.)62-302-51
Jack Pronger (#25, 6-7, G, Sr.)51-21-502
Jack Hayes (#32, 6-3, F, Jr.)21-2000
