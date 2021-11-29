Box: MICDS 59, Francis Howell Central 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|3
|11
|10
|16
|40
|MICDS
|14
|17
|22
|6
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|1-1
|0-0
|40/20
|95/48
|MICDS
|1-0
|0-0
|59/30
|40/20
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-7
|1
|Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|3
|Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Keith Johnson (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|2
|Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|21
|9
|0
|3-4
|4
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|3
|Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|1
|Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Mason Swartz (#33, 6-4, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Colin Koch (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Xavier Asher (#25, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
