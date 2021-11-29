 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 59, Francis Howell Central 40
Box: MICDS 59, Francis Howell Central 40

1234Final
Francis Howell Central311101640
MICDS141722659
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central1-10-040/2095/48
MICDS1-00-059/3040/20
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)14504-71
Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)9303-43
Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)60201
Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)51101
Keith Johnson (#1, 6-1, G, Jr.)3010-22
Keevon Donegan (#4, Sr.)2100-12
Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)1001-20
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)21903-44
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)13132-23
Jayden Banks (5-10, G, So.)10122-21
Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)4102-22
Mason Swartz (#33, 6-4, F, So.)42003
Colin Koch (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)30100
Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)2100-11
Xavier Asher (#25, 6-4, F, Sr.)21000
