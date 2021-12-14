Box: MICDS 59, St. Mary's 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Mary's
|4
|12
|11
|26
|53
|MICDS
|16
|9
|15
|19
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|4-5
|1-0
|593/66
|588/65
|MICDS
|4-1
|1-0
|291/32
|222/25
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zamier Collins (#5, 5-11, G, So.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-6
|1
|Zyree Collins (#21, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|14
|2
|1
|7-7
|5
|Kaliel Boyd (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-2
|3
|Noah Johnson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|3
|Lee Williams Jr. (#23, 6-3, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Kameron Taylor (5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|5
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|20
|8
|0
|4-7
|3
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|17
|3
|3
|2-3
|4
|Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-8
|3
|George Pronger (#22, 6-7, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|4
|Colin Koch (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
