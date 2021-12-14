 Skip to main content
Box: MICDS 59, St. Mary's 53
Box: MICDS 59, St. Mary's 53

1234Final
St. Mary's412112653
MICDS169151959
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's4-51-0593/66588/65
MICDS4-11-0291/32222/25
St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zamier Collins (#5, 5-11, G, So.)15232-61
Zyree Collins (#21, 5-10, G, Fr.)14217-75
Kaliel Boyd (#4, 6-0, G, Jr.)11032-23
Noah Johnson (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)7203-53
Lee Williams Jr. (#23, 6-3, G, So.)3101-20
Kameron Taylor (5-5, G, Sr.)3003-45
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brandon Mitchell-Day (#15, 6-8, F, Sr.)20804-73
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)17332-34
Jack Hayes (#2, 6-3, F, Sr.)13503-83
George Pronger (#22, 6-7, F, Jr.)3101-20
Tony Nunn (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)3003-44
Colin Koch (#11, 6-4, G, Sr.)2002-22
Mark Mintzlaff (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)1001-23
